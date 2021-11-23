Jefferson County logs deadly weekend as COVID rate nears 10%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID death toll again increased in Jefferson County over the weekend.

According to Jefferson County officials, three additional county residents died from COVID-related complications over a three-day period. This was confirmed in an update on Monday, November 22. Since the start of the pandemic, 128 individuals have died from the virus.

Additionally, over the weekend, 239 new COVID cases were confirmed, bringing the daily average to 79 positive tests per day.

The seven-day positivity rate increased to 9.6% as a result of these new cases. There are now 702 active cases of COVID in the county with 18 hospitalized and an additional 1,219 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County remains designated by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention as an area of high levels of community transmission for COVID-19.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.