JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County logged a record new daily COVID-19 case number on Thursday.

In the final COVID-19 report of 2021, Jefferson County officials reported that in one day, 248 cases were identified in the county. With this surge, the county’s positivity rate increased to 7.7%.

According to Officials, this massive spike could be due to a significant increase in at-home COVID-19 testing, which the county is currently experiencing. These tests involve a follow-up notification on positive results reported to Public Health.

Jefferson County also recorded a new COVID-related death on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, 145 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

As of December 30, there were 612 Jefferson County residents in mandatory isolation, 21 hospitalized and 687 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County also remains under a State of Emergency. This will remain in place until at least January 8, 2022. The county also is designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.