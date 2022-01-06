JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to a spike in Jefferson County following the holidays.

On January 5 in a daily report, Jefferson County confirmed that 321 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period. According to officials, there were 529 tests processed in this time, resulting in the majority of them being positive for the coronavirus.

There was also an increase in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. This number that was previously logged at zero the day before, jumped to 15 on January 5.

With these new cases, as of January 5, there were 1,425 Jefferson County residents in mandatory isolation with the virus, 23 hospitalized and 1,094 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County’s seven-day positivity rate also increased to 13.7%. Officials also began reporting the county’s rate per 100,000 residents, which stood at 503.49.

The county also remains under a State of Emergency, which was declared in early December 2021. This will remain in effect through January 8, unless extended by officials.

Jefferson County is also designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.