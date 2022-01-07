JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County are continuing to spike as hundreds of residents are testing positive every day.

In a daily report on Thursday, January 6, officials confirmed that 441 COVID-19 cases were identified in Jefferson County in a 24-hour period. This is the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases the county has seen to date.

This resulted in a jump in both mandatory isolations and quarantines to 1,746 and 1,523, respectively, and hospitalizations increased to 25.

Additionally, Jefferson County’s seven-day positivity rate exceeded 15% standing at 15.7%. Its rate per 100,000 residents increased to 630.04.

No new COVID-19 deaths, or cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities were reported on January 6. Officials confirmed that 118 residents recovered from the virus.

Jefferson County remains under a State of Emergency. This was first declared in early December in response to rising COVID-19 rates and low hospital capacities. The county is also designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.