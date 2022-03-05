JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 community level in Jefferson County has been lowered once again.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County’s COVID-19 community level has decreased from medium to low. The decreased designation came one week after Jefferson County’s COVID-19 transmission level was reduced from high to medium.

The designation was also confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County health officials on March 4. The report also stated that 12 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county.

Additionally, seven residents remain hospitalized with the virus. According to the report, mandatory isolation increased by three, with 97 residents isolated with the virus.

There were no cases among nursing home or assisted living residents reported on Friday. There were also no new deaths reported, however, since the beginning of the pandemic 159 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate per 100,000 decreased to 88.32 on Friday. Recoveries increased by 9 on March 4, and according to the report, 24,386 residents have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

Despite Jefferson County’s transmission status being eased, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.