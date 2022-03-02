JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The risk of COVID-19 transmission is beginning to drop in Jefferson County.

On March 1, Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann confirmed that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped the County’s high transmission rate status, and Jefferson County is now labeled as an area with “medium” community COVID-19 transmission.

According to Hagemann, “things are continuing to look good” in the County as there remained to be no nursing home or assisted living cases in the county and recoveries increased by 13.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate per 100,000 also dropped to 99.25. Hagemann compared this case rate to the beginning of February 2022, when the number was 750.22.

However, another Jefferson County life was lost to the virus on March 1. This increased the County’s COVID-19 death toll to 159.

Jefferson County also confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases. As of March 1, there were 88 Jefferson County residents in mandatory isolations and three hospitalized.

Despite Jefferson County’s transmission status being eased, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 percautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.