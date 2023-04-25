CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal industrial accident in the Town of Champion.

Police responded to the scene on April 20 around 11:09 a.m.

They say 30-year-old Shawn King, of Watertown, and 59-year-old Mark Holder, of Redwood, were installing drainage tile in a trench when the ditch they were in caved in.

Police say King was able to rescue himself, but Holder become trapped in the ditch by dirt.

Holder was transported to Carthage Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police confirmed. They say King was evaluated at the hospital and released.

NYSP confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.