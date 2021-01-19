Jefferson County marks 26th COVID-19 related death Monday, 58 new cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge.

Sadly on Monday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that a county resident died from COVID-19, marking the 26th death since the pandemic began.

Additionally on January 18, 58 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

3,645 positive results

2,990 individuals recovered

1,301 individuals in mandatory quarantine

341 individuals in precautionary quarantine

581 individuals in mandatory isolation

28 hospitalizations

26 COVID-19 related deaths

29 nursing home case

1 assisted living cases

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.