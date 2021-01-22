Jefferson County marks deadly Thursday: 4 residents pass away from COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge.

Sadly on Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that four county residents died from COVID-19. Additionally 54 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the County

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

3,848 positive results

3,238 individuals recovered

1,476 individuals in mandatory quarantine

335 individuals in precautionary quarantine

531 individuals in mandatory isolation

28 hospitalizations

33 COVID-19 related deaths

18 nursing home case

0 assisted living cases

MAP: COVID-19 vaccine availability in the North Country

Jefferson County Public Health also shared that they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The clinic will be specifically for Phase 1a eligible individuals and follows the cancelled clinic that was due to the lack of vaccine doses.

Public Health confirmed that they received doses for 200 individuals on Wednesday and it is not known the number of doses that will be sent next week.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.