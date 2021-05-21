Jefferson County ‘moving in right direction’ as positivity rate drops

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily report on Friday confirmed that the Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped again.

As the rate dropped to 3.0%, Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann claimed the county is “moving the bar in the right direction.”

According to Hagemann, 12 new cases were also confirmed on Friday with recoveries also increasing by 33.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

114,915 total tests

7,049 positive results

3.0% positive, 14-day average

6,827 individuals recovered

322 individuals in mandatory quarantine

6 individuals in precautionary quarantine

131 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

86 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.