Jefferson County: No new COVID-19 deaths in over 5 weeks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s been over five weeks since the last COVID-19 death was recorded in Jefferson County.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health which also logged one new case over the course of three days.

The COVID-19 infection rate now stands at 1.0%.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

131,917 total individuals tested

7,238 positive results

1.0% positive, 14-day average

7,133 individuals recovered

30 individuals in mandatory quarantine

0 individuals in precautionary quarantine

18 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County will now only be providing COVID-19 updates on Monday’s and Thursday’s. This was in response to progress in fighting the coronavirus in the North Country.