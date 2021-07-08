Jefferson County: No new COVID-19 deaths in over 5 weeks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s been over five weeks since the last COVID-19 death was recorded in Jefferson County.
This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health which also logged one new case over the course of three days.
The COVID-19 infection rate now stands at 1.0%.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 131,917 total individuals tested
- 7,238 positive results
- 1.0% positive, 14-day average
- 7,133 individuals recovered
- 30 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 0 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 18 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.
Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County will now only be providing COVID-19 updates on Monday’s and Thursday’s. This was in response to progress in fighting the coronavirus in the North Country.