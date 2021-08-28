Jefferson County now an area of ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has been marked as an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus. This was reported on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker on Saturday, August 28.

According to the CDC, high community transmission means that there are more than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of over 10%. Currently, Jefferson County has 111 cases deeming it a high transmission community, and has a 3.98% positivity rate across the county. The CDC also reported six new hospitalizations in Jefferson County.

For those areas marked as having high or substantial transmission levels, the CDC is encouraging all individuals, regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask indoors. Those unvaccinated are continued to be advised to wear a mask regardless of community transmission level.

Full COVID-19 transmission level data can be found on the CDC website.