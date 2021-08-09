Jefferson County now an area of ‘substantial’ COVID transmission

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the coronavirus continues to spread locally, the CDC has deemed another North Country county with a higher COVID transmission rate.

Over the weekend, Jefferson County moved from an area of moderate COVID-19 transmission, to an area of substantial transmission. This was confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker map.

The CDC ranks levels of transmission by four categories. This includes low, moderate, substantial and high. Currently in the North Country, Lewis and Jefferson Counties are both considered areas of substantial transmission. St. Lawrence County is an area of moderate transmission.

According to the CDC, “substantial” transmission means that in an area, there are 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. High transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.

In Jefferson County, there are currently 57 active cases of COVID-19. This totals to approximately 51.90 per 100,000. In the past seven days there has been a 58.33% increase in cases and the positivity rate stands at 2.02%.

Across the country, the majority of all counties are in areas of high COVID transmission. Full data can be found on the CDC website.