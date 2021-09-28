Jefferson County offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible residents

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 booster shots are now being offered by Jefferson County Public Health.

A COVID-19 booster shot is the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This third dose is being recommended for certain groups determined to be high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Health Department.

Booster doses are only available to individuals that received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine as their primary vaccine series. According to NYDOH, the following groups should receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine at least six months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

Individuals 65 years and older and residents in a long-term care facility

Individuals 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions

Additionally, the following groups may receive a COVID-19 booster dose at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series:

Individuals 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions

Individuals 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional settings.

Jefferson County Public Health is now offering the booster shot at the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Thursday, September 30: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, October 7: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All clinics are located at the county’s Public Health building located at 531 Meade Street in Watertown, New York. Those in need of transportation to the vaccination site are asked to call the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.