Jefferson County Officials: ‘COVID-19 is still present’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health officials are alerting the community that COVID-19 remains present.

In a daily update from the county on June 17, Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases.

In response, Hagemann stated “this clearly means that the virus is still present so we must remain very cautious to help prevent any further spreading of this pandemic in our region.”

Additionally on Wednesday, Jefferson County reported eight new recoveries and a decrease of hospitalizations.

The number of nursing home and assisted living COVID-19 cases and deaths remain unchanged.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

126,298 total individuals tested

7,184 positive results

1.0% positive, 14-day average

7,058 individuals recovered

68 individuals in mandatory quarantine

2 individuals in precautionary quarantine

37 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.