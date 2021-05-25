Jefferson County officials: COVID rates ‘trending in right direction’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily COVID-19 report released by Jefferson County, rates continued to show improvements.

Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann stated that Tuesday’s report “continues to show that we’re trending in the right direction.”

Specifically, the positivity rate again decreased, now standing at 2.4% as the county record four new COVID-19 cases on May 25.

Recoveries also increased by eight.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

117,207 total tests

7,080 positive results

2.4% positive, 14-day average

6,907 individuals recovered

270 individuals in mandatory quarantine

3 individuals in precautionary quarantine

81 individuals in mandatory isolation

6 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

86 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.