Jefferson County officials: ‘Risk for getting COVID is increasing,’ urge booster shots

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The risk for contracting COVID-19 is increasing in the North Country.

On Monday, in a monthly COVID-19 report from Jefferson County, officials warned that the risk for getting the virus is continuing to increase. According to officials, this risk is affecting event the fully vaccinated as vaccine efficacy is waning.

Officials are now urging immunocompromised individuals to receive a third dose, and all eligible residents to receive a booster dose as soon as possible. Immunocompromised individuals can receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose.

In New York State, all individuals 18 years and older can receive a COVID booster shot. Eligible individuals can receive this dose at least six months after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those who received one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after the first shot.

Additionally, to continually reduce the risk of community transmission, officials also urged residents to take COVID-19 precautions.

“In addition to obtaining vaccines, it remains critically important that everyone follow and practice CDC prevention guidance, including masking when in public; distancing, while masked, from individuals in public, at school, and in the workplace; and disinfecting, including hand washing, and sanitizing commonly touched areas including door knobs/handles, faucets, light switches, etc.,” Officials stated on Monday.

Residents with COVID-19 symptoms are also urged to stay home, not go to work or school, avoid public areas and receive a COVID-19 test. Nearby testing sites can be found on the New York State website.