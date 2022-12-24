WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Warming shelters have opened across Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

These shelters are located at the following locations:

Adams Fire Station, 6 N Main St, Adams, NY 13605

Henderson Fire Station, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650

Northpole Fire Station, 22334 US-11, Watertown, NY 13601

Chaumont Fire Station, 11385 NY-12E, Chaumont, NY 13622

Cape Vincent Fire Station, 241 Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY 13618

Sackets Harbor Station, 112 S Broad St, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

The Sheriff’s Office said that as of early Saturday morning, up to 100 cars were off the roadway in the county, with some stranded.

Law enforcement was in the process of rescuing individuals and transporting them to these warming shelters.

A travel ban remains in effect for Jefferson County until further notice.