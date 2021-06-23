Jefferson County organization, South Lewis School awarded grant for programming, school violence prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizations and school districts across the North Country and state have received funding to enhance school violence prevention efforts.
The New York State Education Department announced that it has awarded over $24 million in state-funded grants for extended school day and school violence prevention programs. This funding was given to 83 school districts and non profit organizations across the state.
School districts and not-for-profit organizations working in collaboration with public school districts were eligible to apply for grant funding. Awarded grants range from $44,000 to $350,000.
This included the Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County, which was awarded two grants, each amounting $350,000; and the South Lewis Central School District, which was awarded a $165,739.
According to NYSED Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, the grants will be administered over a five-year period starting July 1, 2021 and through June 30, 2026.
“We know that when children are safe and engaged in after school programs, they will be better positioned to succeed academically,” said Commissioner Rosa. “We are extremely grateful to Governor Cuomo, Speaker Heastie, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Legislature for providing the financial resources for these grants to prevent violence and to keep our students involved in safe and educational activities.”
“As we prepare for students to return to school in September, we anticipate that some may require not only additional academic enrichment but also access to social and emotional resources,” added Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “The grants we’re awarding today will play a critical role toward protecting and enriching students across the state post-pandemic and beyond.”
The State Department added that programs eligible for the funding provide support to students through extended school day activities, as well as school safety programs.
NYSED received 278 applications for the funding. The Department stated that each application was evaluated and scored by peer reviewers, including experts in expanded learning. Approximately $24.3 million is expected to be available annually statewide, contingent upon annual state budget appropriations.
A full list of grant recipients is list below:
|Name of Applicant Agency
|Amount Awarded
|Program Type
|Ausable Valley Central School
|$312,064
|SVP Only
|Batavia City School District
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc.
|$320,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns of WNY, Inc
|$79,005
|ESD Only
|Boquet Valley Central School District
|$320,000
|ESD Only
|Boys and Girls Club of Harlem
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh, Inc.
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Brentwood Union Free School District
|$124,345
|ESD Only
|Community Counseling and Mediation
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Community Counseling and Mediation
|$350,000
|SVP Only
|Child Development Center of the Mosholu-Montefiore Community Center
|$101,728
|Both ESD/SVP
|Child Development Center of the Mosholu-Montefiore Community Center
|$101,728
|Both ESD/SVP
|Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.
|$236,250
|Both ESD/SVP
|Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.
|$157,500
|Both ESD/SVP
|Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.
|$196,875
|Both ESD/SVP
|City School District of Albany
|$348,800
|ESD Only
|Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|CareerVisions, NY
|$320,000
|ESD Only
|Dundee Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Dundee Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|East Side House, Inc.
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Elite Learners Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Elite Learners, Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Elmira City School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|EnCompass: Resources for Learning
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Fulton City School District
|$294,440
|ESD Only
|Hillside Children’s Center
|$43,967
|ESD Only
|Henry Street Settlement
|$65,856
|SVP Only
|Henry Street Settlement
|$154,618
|SVP Only
|Henry Street Settlement
|$224,000
|ESD Only
|Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Liberty Central School District
|$201,483
|Both ESD/SVP
|Literacy West
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Literacy West
|$306,521
|Both ESD/SVP
|Literacy West NY, Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Lyons Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Monticello Central School District
|$340,000
|SVP Only
|New York Center Interpersonal Development, Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|New York Center for Interpersonal Development, Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|New York Center for Interpersonal Development, Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Newark Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Niagara Falls City School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|North Rose-Wolcott Central School District
|$350,000
|SVP Only
|Norwood-Norfolk Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Northwest Buffalo Community Center, Inc
|$345,898
|ESD Only
|Northwest Buffalo Community Center, Inc
|$345,530
|ESD Only
|Partnership with Children, Inc.
|$240,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Partnership with Children, Inc.
|$240,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Partnership with Children, Inc.
|$192,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Partnership with Children, Inc.
|$192,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Peru Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Purelements An Evolution in Dance
|$160,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Rensselaer City School District
|$320,000
|ESD Only
|Rochester City School District
|$350,000
|SVP Only
|Samuel Field Ym & Ywha Inc dba Commonpoint Queens
|$348,800
|ESD Only
|Samuel Field Ym & Ywha Inc dba Commonpoint Queens
|$348,800
|ESD Only
|Samuel Field Ym & Ywha Inc dba Commonpoint Queens
|$348,800
|ESD Only
|South Lewis Central School
|$165,739
|SVP Only
|South Seneca Central School District
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Sunnyside Community Services
|$96,000
|ESD Only
|Sunnyside Community Services
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Sunset Park Health Council, Inc.
|$240,000
|ESD Only
|The Business Training Institute Inc.
|$348,800
|ESD Only
|The Home for Little Wanderers, Inc.
|$184,000
|SVP Only
|Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, Inc.
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Uniondale UFSD
|$282,297
|Both ESD/SVP
|Uniondale UFSD
|$303,891
|SVP Only
|United Community Schools Inc.
|$350,000
|Both ESD/SVP
|Urban Arts Partnership
|$350,000
|SVP Only
|Vision Ed Inc.
|$344,222
|Both ESD/SVP
|Vision Ed Inc.
|$344,423
|Both ESD/SVP
|Watervliet City School District
|$349,725
|Both ESD/SVP
|Waverly Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Sodus Central School District
|$350,000
|ESD Only
|Whitney Point Central School District
|$104,583
|SVP Only
|Yonkers City School District
|$251,200
|ESD Only
|Yonkers City School District
|$348,800
|ESD Only
|Young Men’s Christian Association of Olean, NY and Bradford, PA
|$349,986
|ESD Only
|Young Men’s Christian Association of Olean, NY and Bradford, PA
|$349,904
|ESD Only
|Young Men’s Christian Association of Olean, NY & Bradford, PA
|$349,429
|ESD Only
|YWCA-WNY
|$349,993
|ESD Only