Jefferson County organization, South Lewis School awarded grant for programming, school violence prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizations and school districts across the North Country and state have received funding to enhance school violence prevention efforts.

The New York State Education Department announced that it has awarded over $24 million in state-funded grants for extended school day and school violence prevention programs. This funding was given to 83 school districts and non profit organizations across the state.

School districts and not-for-profit organizations working in collaboration with public school districts were eligible to apply for grant funding. Awarded grants range from $44,000 to $350,000.

This included the Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County, which was awarded two grants, each amounting $350,000; and the South Lewis Central School District, which was awarded a $165,739.

According to NYSED Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, the grants will be administered over a five-year period starting July 1, 2021 and through June 30, 2026.

“We know that when children are safe and engaged in after school programs, they will be better positioned to succeed academically,” said Commissioner Rosa. “We are extremely grateful to Governor Cuomo, Speaker Heastie, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Legislature for providing the financial resources for these grants to prevent violence and to keep our students involved in safe and educational activities.” 

“As we prepare for students to return to school in September, we anticipate that some may require not only additional academic enrichment but also access to social and emotional resources,” added Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr.  “The grants we’re awarding today will play a critical role toward protecting and enriching students across the state post-pandemic and beyond.”

The State Department added that programs eligible for the funding provide support to students through extended school day activities, as well as school safety programs.

NYSED received 278 applications for the funding. The Department stated that each application was evaluated and scored by peer reviewers, including experts in expanded learning. Approximately $24.3 million is expected to be available annually statewide, contingent upon annual state budget appropriations.

A full list of grant recipients is list below:

Name of Applicant AgencyAmount AwardedProgram Type
Ausable Valley Central School$312,064SVP Only
Batavia City School District$350,000Both ESD/SVP
BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc.$320,000Both ESD/SVP
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns of WNY, Inc$79,005ESD Only
Boquet Valley Central School District$320,000ESD Only
Boys and Girls Club of Harlem$350,000ESD Only
Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh, Inc. $350,000ESD Only
Brentwood Union Free School District$124,345ESD Only
Community Counseling and Mediation$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Community Counseling and Mediation$350,000SVP Only
Child Development Center of the Mosholu-Montefiore Community Center$101,728Both ESD/SVP
Child Development Center of the Mosholu-Montefiore Community Center$101,728Both ESD/SVP
Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.$236,250Both ESD/SVP
Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.$157,500Both ESD/SVP
Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.$196,875Both ESD/SVP
City School District of Albany$348,800ESD Only
Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County$350,000ESD Only
Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County$350,000ESD Only
CareerVisions, NY$320,000ESD Only
Dundee Central School District$350,000ESD Only
Dundee Central School District$350,000ESD Only
East Side House, Inc.$350,000ESD Only
Elite Learners Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Elite Learners, Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Elmira City School District$350,000ESD Only
EnCompass: Resources for Learning$350,000ESD Only
Fulton City School District$294,440ESD Only
Hillside Children’s Center$43,967ESD Only
Henry Street Settlement$65,856SVP Only
Henry Street Settlement$154,618SVP Only
Henry Street Settlement$224,000ESD Only
Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Liberty Central School District$201,483Both ESD/SVP
Literacy West$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Literacy West$306,521Both ESD/SVP
Literacy West NY, Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Lyons Central School District$350,000ESD Only
Monticello Central School District$340,000SVP Only
New York Center Interpersonal Development, Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
New York Center for Interpersonal Development, Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
New York Center for Interpersonal Development, Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Newark Central School District$350,000ESD Only
Niagara Falls City School District$350,000ESD Only
North Rose-Wolcott Central School District$350,000SVP Only
Norwood-Norfolk Central School District$350,000ESD Only
Northwest Buffalo Community Center, Inc$345,898ESD Only
Northwest Buffalo Community Center, Inc$345,530ESD Only
Partnership with Children, Inc.$240,000Both ESD/SVP
Partnership with Children, Inc.$240,000Both ESD/SVP
Partnership with Children, Inc.$192,000Both ESD/SVP
Partnership with Children, Inc.$192,000Both ESD/SVP
Peru Central School District$350,000ESD Only
Purelements An Evolution in Dance$160,000Both ESD/SVP
Rensselaer City School District$320,000ESD Only
Rochester City School District$350,000SVP Only
Samuel Field Ym & Ywha Inc dba Commonpoint Queens$348,800ESD Only
Samuel Field Ym & Ywha Inc dba Commonpoint Queens$348,800ESD Only
Samuel Field Ym & Ywha Inc dba Commonpoint Queens$348,800ESD Only
South Lewis Central School$165,739SVP Only
South Seneca Central School District$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Sunnyside Community Services$96,000ESD Only
Sunnyside Community Services$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Sunset Park Health Council, Inc.$240,000ESD Only
The Business Training Institute Inc.$348,800ESD Only
The Home for Little Wanderers, Inc.$184,000SVP Only
Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, Inc.$350,000ESD Only
Uniondale UFSD$282,297Both ESD/SVP
Uniondale UFSD$303,891SVP Only
United Community Schools Inc.$350,000Both ESD/SVP
Urban Arts Partnership$350,000SVP Only
Vision Ed Inc.$344,222Both ESD/SVP
Vision Ed Inc.$344,423Both ESD/SVP
Watervliet City School District$349,725Both ESD/SVP
Waverly Central School District$350,000ESD Only
Sodus Central School District$350,000ESD Only
Whitney Point Central School District$104,583SVP Only
Yonkers City School District$251,200ESD Only
Yonkers City School District$348,800ESD Only
Young Men’s Christian Association of Olean, NY and Bradford, PA$349,986ESD Only
Young Men’s Christian Association of Olean, NY and Bradford, PA$349,904ESD Only
Young Men’s Christian Association of Olean, NY & Bradford, PA$349,429ESD Only
YWCA-WNY$349,993ESD Only

