Jefferson County organization, South Lewis School awarded grant for programming, school violence prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizations and school districts across the North Country and state have received funding to enhance school violence prevention efforts.

The New York State Education Department announced that it has awarded over $24 million in state-funded grants for extended school day and school violence prevention programs. This funding was given to 83 school districts and non profit organizations across the state.

School districts and not-for-profit organizations working in collaboration with public school districts were eligible to apply for grant funding. Awarded grants range from $44,000 to $350,000.

This included the Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County, which was awarded two grants, each amounting $350,000; and the South Lewis Central School District, which was awarded a $165,739.

According to NYSED Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, the grants will be administered over a five-year period starting July 1, 2021 and through June 30, 2026.

“We know that when children are safe and engaged in after school programs, they will be better positioned to succeed academically,” said Commissioner Rosa. “We are extremely grateful to Governor Cuomo, Speaker Heastie, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Legislature for providing the financial resources for these grants to prevent violence and to keep our students involved in safe and educational activities.”

“As we prepare for students to return to school in September, we anticipate that some may require not only additional academic enrichment but also access to social and emotional resources,” added Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “The grants we’re awarding today will play a critical role toward protecting and enriching students across the state post-pandemic and beyond.”

The State Department added that programs eligible for the funding provide support to students through extended school day activities, as well as school safety programs.

NYSED received 278 applications for the funding. The Department stated that each application was evaluated and scored by peer reviewers, including experts in expanded learning. Approximately $24.3 million is expected to be available annually statewide, contingent upon annual state budget appropriations.

A full list of grant recipients is list below: