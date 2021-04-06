Jefferson County: Over 3 day period, 99% all COVID-19 tests were negative

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, Jefferson County Public Health reported that over the course of three days, 99% of all processed COVID-19 tests were negative.

Specifically, from Friday to Monday, 2214 tests were processed, resulting in 2186 being negative and 28 new COVID-19 cases.

Additionally during the same three day period, recoveries increased and mandatory isolations and hospitalizations decreased.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

87,868 total tests

6,116 positive results

2.1% positive, 14-day average

5,871 individuals recovered

313 individuals in mandatory quarantine

38 individuals in precautionary quarantine

161 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.