Jefferson County Patrol Lieutenant retires after serving community for over 20 years

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A member of local law enforcement was celebrated on Thursday as he begins his retirement.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office highlighted Lieutenant Victor Rodriguez on August 19 as he wrapped up his law enforcement career. Although starting in the military, Lt. Rodriguez has spent over two decades serving the Jefferson County community.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Rodriguez is originally from Buffalo, and began his career in 1993 serving in the United States military. He was stationed three years at Schoefield Barracks in Hawaii before returning to the North County in 1996 to serve at Fort Drum. In 1997, he earned the rank of Sergeant and received many awards and decorations before leaving the military in January 1999.

Lt. Rodriguez was hired as a Deputy Sheriff by the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office in August of 1999. He was quickly assigned to DWI patrol, which earned him a New York State “Top Cop” Award in 2003. He later became a Field Training Officer and a member of the RAVE Team. In 2009 he was promoted to road patrol Sergeant and in 2011 he became an EVOC instructor.

“Throughout his career he solved robberies, stopped burglaries in progress, and investigated fatal accidents. He caught carjackers in armed stand-offs and seized drugs with his keen sense of observation,” the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office said on Facebook. “And he did it all with the stereo cranked, singing at the top of his lungs over the chatter on the police radio, with the pedal to the floor and lights & siren blaring, often with a bewildered recruit in the passenger seat.”

In 2013, Lt. Rodriguez received another promotion of the Sherriff’s Office’s Administrative Sergeant. In this role he was responsible for scheduling memos, fleet management and policies and procedures. His final promotion, of Patrol Lieutenant, was awarded in April 2021.

The Sherriff’s Office added, “he remains humble yet willing to chew someone’s rear end when necessary. He still listens, he still responds, and still has the right answers when we wake him up in the middle of the night.”

“And we’re gonna miss him.”

