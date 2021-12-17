WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — No appointment will be necessary for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Watertown this weekend.

On Sunday, December 19, Jefferson County Public Health will host a walk-in COVID-19 booster clinic. This is as COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge throughout the North Country.

“Because vaccine efficacy is waning, risk for contracting COVID-19 is increasing in fully vaccinated individuals,” Jefferson County Public Health said in a press release. “It is imperative that all eligible receive a booster dose as soon as possible.”

This clinic will be held at the Jefferson Community College gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All three pharmaceutical vaccines will be available. Appointments are not required.

Public Health will also be offering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who have yet to receive it in Jefferson County. Eligibility criteria is listed below:

Booster doses: Ages 16 and 17: Pfizer Ages 18 and older: Pfizer or Moderna

First and second doses: Ages 12 to 17: First and second Pfizer doses Ages 18 and older: First and second Pfizer or Moderna doses as requested.



All individuals are required to bring a current vaccine card and a form of identification. If a patient does not have their current vaccine card, a new one will be provided at the clinic.

As of December 16, Jefferson County had 510 active cases of the virus, with an additional 1,445 in COVID-19 isolation. The County’s positivity rate has been constantly decreasing, but its vaccination rate stood at 63.1%.

Jefferson County also remains in a State of Emergency after it was declared on December 8, 2021. It also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus.