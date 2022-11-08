WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Long lines greeted voters at local polling sites Tuesday morning.

Early nationwide numbers suggest that the 2022 midterm elections may have a record-breaking voter turnout.

Janice Henderson, a 25-year Jefferson County election inspector, said the turnout this year has been the largest they’ve seen in a while.

“I think we’ve been extremely busy right from the time we started at five, getting the machines ready because voting opens at six,” Henderson said. There’s been a steady stream, a long line of people.”

Voters shared that issues such as inflation and rising gas prices were driving factors in getting them to the polls.

“I’d like to see local representatives represent the local people,” Watertown resident Edward Olley said.

“The big thing to me is the environment, we’ve got to do something with our environment,” voter David Stoodley said.

Key races in the North Country include the election for New York’s Governor and elections for the 21st and 24th Congressional Districts, 49th State Senate District and 116th State Assembly District.

Polls will close across the region at 9 p.m. on November 8. Results will be posted as they are made available.