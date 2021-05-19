Jefferson County: ‘Positive COVID tests remain higher than many counties’

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County, officials again confirmed a rise in positive cases.

“While many of our metrics continue to trend in the right direction, positive tests remain higher than many other counties,” stated Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann, III.

Specifically on Tuesday, the county recorded 14 new positive cases. According to Hagemann this is why the positivity rate continues to sit at 3.4%.

However Jefferson County is continuing to report daily recoveries and no increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

113,121 total tests

6,999 positive results

3.4% positive, 14-day average

6,768 individuals recovered

367 individuals in mandatory quarantine

5 individuals in precautionary quarantine

143 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

85 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.