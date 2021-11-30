Jefferson County positivity rate rises to 12.4% on Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate is continuing to increase in Jefferson County.

According to a report released by Jefferson County officials on November 30, the county’s seven-day positivity rate has reached 12.4% This increase meant that Tuesday’s one-day positivity rate stands at 35% according to officials.

This was after 165 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday. There are now 712 residents in mandatory isolation, 27 hospitalized with the virus, and 935 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County also confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. This brought the county’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 130.

However, there are no cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and 327 residents have reportedly recovered from the virus.

The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus due to its higher positivity rate and percent positive per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.