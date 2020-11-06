Jefferson County: potential COVID-19 exposure in Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members have been alerted of a potential COVID-19 expsoure.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service has confirmed a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Catholic Church in Evans Mills, NY. Those who attended Saint Mary’s Parish Center in Evans Mills on the listed dates are at risk for being exposed to the coronavirus.

Those who visited the Center on October 27 between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. are urged to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms through November 10, 2020.

Jefferson County Public Health Service recommends individuals to stay home and contact their healthcare provider if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Potential COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

