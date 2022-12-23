JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages were reported early in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the National Grid outage map.

This included locations near Adams and also in Pamelia as winds started to gust Thursday night.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Jefferson County, which could result in additional outages. These conditions are expected to continue through Sunday, December 25.

Below is a map of all outages affecting National Grid customers.

National Grid issued a letter to customers on Thursday which stated that it had increased staffing and pre-positioned crews in the region in anticipation of the storm

Additionally, on the outage map, National Grid said that immediately after a storm, restoration times may be listed as “assessing conditions” due to safety hazards. Outage numbers and estimated restoration times may also fluctuate.

Customers are urged to keep safety a priority during the winter storm, by staying prepared, reporting downed lines, calling 911 if a gas leak is suspected and staying connected.