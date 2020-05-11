Jefferson County producers eligible for free masks, sanitizer through Cornell Cooperative Extension

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cornell Cooperative Extension, in partnership with New York State Agriculture and Markets, is distributing free hand sanitizer and face coverings to producers in an effort to support safe and healthy workplace practices to keep the North Country’s agriculture workforce strong.
Hand sanitizer is available in one gallon jugs and two ounce bottles. Washable cloth face coverings come in sealed packets of five. Gold Star Feeds has offered to assist distribution to Jefferson County farms.
Producers can call 315-777-5322 to learn more or stop by the CCE Jefferson County office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown on the following dates to pick up:
May 11, 12, 13, 18 and 20 from 9am-noon and from 4:30pm-6:30pm.
The following are suggested guidelines in place for producers needing supplies:
- 1-6 employees: 3 gallons and 2 small bottles per employee
- 7-15 employees: 6 gallons and 2 small bottles per employee
- 15 plus: 10 gallons and 2 small bottles per employee
- Face masks: 1 packet of 5 masks per farm employee
