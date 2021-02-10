Jefferson County Public Health: ’14-day COVID-19 positivity rate trending in right direction’

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily coronavirus update, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the COVID-19 infection rate is slowly decreasing based on a 14-day average.

However, on Tuesday, 53 Jefferson County residents also tested positive for the virus.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

54,876 total tests

4,870 positive results

6.3% positive, 14-day average

4,486 individuals recovered

807 individuals in mandatory quarantine

133 individuals in precautionary quarantine

292 individuals in mandatory isolation

25 hospitalizations

67 COVID-19 related deaths

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.