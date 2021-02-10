Jefferson County Public Health: ’14-day COVID-19 positivity rate trending in right direction’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily coronavirus update, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the COVID-19 infection rate is slowly decreasing based on a 14-day average.
However, on Tuesday, 53 Jefferson County residents also tested positive for the virus.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 54,876 total tests
- 4,870 positive results
- 6.3% positive, 14-day average
- 4,486 individuals recovered
- 807 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 133 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 292 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 25 hospitalizations
- 67 COVID-19 related deaths
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.