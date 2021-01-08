Jefferson County Public Health administers COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday as cases, deaths increase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily coronavirus update, Jefferson County Public Health announced that they have begun to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Public Health, 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived, with an additional shipment expected in the second full week of January 2021. Public Health shared that 400 individuals will be vaccinated.

Additionally on Thursday, the virus continued to surge as 77 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Sadly an additional Jefferson County resident has lost their life to the virus.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

2,723 positive results

2,087 individuals recovered

1,050 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1,021 individuals in precautionary quarantine

587 individuals in mandatory isolation

26 hospitalizations

15 COVID-19 related deaths

0 nursing home case

8 assisted living cases

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

