Jefferson County Public Health Nurse Tamie Langdon one of ABC50’s Hometown Heroes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tamie Langdon is a nurse for public health and this month’s Hometown Hero.

“There’s times when it’s stressful and there’s times when it’s sad because we’ve lost a patient or there’s times when you’re happy because someone has conquered COVID,” Langdon said.

She said all the nurses have been working through this together.

ABC50’s Alex Hazard was quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. He said Langdon was a “ray of sunshine.”

“I give a hundred percent. That’s what my mom taught me. No matter what I do in life is to give a hundred percent,” Langdon said.

