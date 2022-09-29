WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Doses of the JYNNEOS, otherwise known as the Monkeypox vaccine are now in Jefferson County.

Two Monkeypox vaccine clinics have been scheduled in the county, according to a press release from Jefferson County Public Health Service.

These clinics will be available to individuals who are at risk of contracting Monkeypox. The vaccine is a two-dose series for the prevention of the virus among adults ages 18 years and older.

Monkeypox is a rarer, viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness, as stated by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

However, state, federal and global health officials are monitoring cases of monkeypox infections that do not usually report cases. As of September 25, there have been 3,561 cases of Monkeypox reported in New York State.

Jefferson County has yet to confirm a case of Monkeypox.

JCPS said that individuals will need to receive two doses of the vaccine at least four weeks apart. When attending the clinics, patients will be given an appointment date and time for their second dose of the vaccine.

The two clinics will be held at Jefferson County Public Health on September 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on October 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

The Monkeypox vaccine will also be available at Jefferson County Public Health Service during weekly immunization and STI clinics.