Jefferson County Public Health reports rabid raccoon in Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health Service is alerting the public of a rabid raccoon.

According to JCPHS, the New York State Department of Health rabies laboratory has reported that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was located in Rodman, New York and was submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture for testing.

No humans or pets were exposed to the animal.

Public Health is now warning residents of the severity of rabies as it is a fatal disease. Officials warn that symptoms can take weeks to months to appear. However early treatment after exposure can prevent rabies in humans or pets.

Rabies is most commonly seen in bats, raccoon, skunks and foxes.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prevent the spread of rabies in the North Country:

Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals

Do not leave pet food outside

Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately

Be a responsible pet owner by keeping pet’s vaccinations current

Monitor pets while outside

If a pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them

The rabid raccoon in Rodman, New York was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health Service on May 5, 2021.