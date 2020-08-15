Jefferson County Public Health Service encourages mosquito-removal practices

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Take time this weekend to insure your backyards and houses are mosquito-free.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service is encouraging North Country residents to be aware of mosquitos following confirmation of mosquito-borne viruses in the area.

JCPHS urges the following practices to eliminate the pest:

Dispose of any water-holding containers; cans, pots, etc.

Dispose of used tires

Drill holes in the bottoms of containers kept outside

Insure proper drainage of gutters

Turn over wheelbarrows when not in use

Remove decomposing leaves from yard and garden

Eliminate and limit stagnant water

Change birdbath water twice a week

Drain water from pool covers.

For more information on mosquito safety visit the JCPHS website.

