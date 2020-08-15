JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Take time this weekend to insure your backyards and houses are mosquito-free.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service is encouraging North Country residents to be aware of mosquitos following confirmation of mosquito-borne viruses in the area.
JCPHS urges the following practices to eliminate the pest:
- Dispose of any water-holding containers; cans, pots, etc.
- Dispose of used tires
- Drill holes in the bottoms of containers kept outside
- Insure proper drainage of gutters
- Turn over wheelbarrows when not in use
- Remove decomposing leaves from yard and garden
- Eliminate and limit stagnant water
- Change birdbath water twice a week
- Drain water from pool covers.
For more information on mosquito safety visit the JCPHS website.
LATEST STORIES:
- SU football team holds practice Saturday
- Jefferson County Public Health Service encourages mosquito-removal practices
- New York State to provide health personnel to allow 9/11 tribute in light
- St. Regis Mohawk Tribe reports all COVID-19 cases have recovered
- Current proposal to change ‘small craft advisory’ to ‘small craft warning’
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.