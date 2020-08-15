Jefferson County Public Health Service encourages mosquito-removal practices

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Take time this weekend to insure your backyards and houses are mosquito-free.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service is encouraging North Country residents to be aware of mosquitos following confirmation of mosquito-borne viruses in the area.

JCPHS urges the following practices to eliminate the pest:

  • Dispose of any water-holding containers; cans, pots, etc.
  • Dispose of used tires
  • Drill holes in the bottoms of containers kept outside
  • Insure proper drainage of gutters
  • Turn over wheelbarrows when not in use
  • Remove decomposing leaves from yard and garden
  • Eliminate and limit stagnant water
  • Change birdbath water twice a week
  • Drain water from pool covers.

For more information on mosquito safety visit the JCPHS website.

