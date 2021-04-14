Jefferson County Public Health Service receives award highlighting patient satisfaction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has been recognized with an award based upon patient satisfaction.

Jefferson County Public Health Service has received the Home Health Care Community Assessment of Health Care Providers Survey 2020 Patient Satisfaction Award of Distinction. This was granted from Fazzi Associates ad is based upon the demonstration of “superior performance.”

This award of distinction is presented annually to home health organizations subscribed to Fazzi’s Patient Satisfaction Service.

According to Fazzi Associates, Jefferson County Public Health Service Certified Home Health Agency is a “national best practice agency.” The agency has been ranked in the top 25% of Fazzi’s patient satisfaction national database based on analysis of overall satisfaction.

This is based on the HHCAHPS Survey, which is a 34-item questionnaire and data collection method to measure patients experience with skilled home care. The survey can be completed by the patient or the patients proxy.

Jefferson County Director of Public Health Ginger B. Hall commented on what this award means for the county.

“To receive this distinction is really a tribute to the excellent care that our clinical and paraprofessional staff deliver to patients in their homes each and every day” stated Hall. “Every day we strive to not only provide the best care possible to patients, but to ensure their individual outcomes can be met in such a way that avoids costly emergency department visits and/or inpatient hospitalizations, achieve greater independence in their recoveries, and to remain in their homes.”

HHCAHPS data results are posted on Home Health Compare on the Federal Medicare website.