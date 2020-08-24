Jefferson County Public Health to inspect gyms and fitness centers prior to reopening

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As gyms and fitness centers across the state have been allowed to open, centers in the county must be inspected by public health.

Jefferson County Public Health Service has been directed inspect gyms and fitness centers to ensure compliance with state guidelines.

Gyms and fitness centers have been directed to adhere to the following steps:

Review NY State’s reopening guidelines for gyms outlined here to ensure facilities can implement required changes

Submit a verification to JCPHS NYS guidelines have been read and understood

Prepare a written plan outlining how each center will prevent the spread of COVID19

Present HVAC system certification

Facilities found to be non-compliant with NY State’s guidance may be required to close until compliance is verified.

