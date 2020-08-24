Jefferson County Public Health to inspect gyms and fitness centers prior to reopening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As gyms and fitness centers across the state have been allowed to open, centers in the county must be inspected by public health.
Jefferson County Public Health Service has been directed inspect gyms and fitness centers to ensure compliance with state guidelines.
Gyms and fitness centers have been directed to adhere to the following steps:
- Review NY State’s reopening guidelines for gyms outlined here to ensure facilities can implement required changes
- Submit a verification to JCPHS NYS guidelines have been read and understood
- Prepare a written plan outlining how each center will prevent the spread of COVID19
- Present HVAC system certification
Facilities found to be non-compliant with NY State’s guidance may be required to close until compliance is verified.
