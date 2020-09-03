Jefferson County Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Watertown barbershop

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health has issued an alert for a possible COVID-19 exposure.
Public health issued a statement on September 3 following a COVID-19 contact tracing investigation. It was confirmed that two employees at the D’Spot Barbershop at 1063 Arsenal Street, NYS Route 3, Watertown, NY have tested positive for COVID-19.
Any member of the public that received services from the barbershop on the following dates is encouraged to monitor symptoms for 14 days.
- August 27, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- August 28, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- August 29, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- September 1, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- September 2, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 5p.m.
Those who experience symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal illness should call their healthcare provider.
