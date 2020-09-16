Jefferson County public schools postpone athletic competitions to March 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in Jefferson County and the Sandy Creek Central School District have announced a further decision regarding Fall 2020 sports.

Jefferson County Schools have announced the postponement of all Fall 2020 interscholastic athletic competitions until March of 2021. The decision was made by Jefferson County School District and the Sandy Creek School District superintendents in effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the North Country.

This is an updated change following the guidance from the New York State Public High School Athletics Association Section III stating that all low-risk and moderate risk could begin September 21, 2020.

Low and moderate risk sports include cross country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming and diving and tennis. Previously postponed high-risk sports included competitive cheerleading, football and volleyball.

According to the districts, the decision made on September 16, 2020 was following the guidance set by officially from Section III and the Frontier League. Jefferson County Districts also consulted local public health, physicians, school medical directors, parents and students.

School districts included in this decision are:

Lyme Central School District

Alexandria Bay Central School District

LaFargeville Central School District

Belleville Henderson Central School District

Thousand Islands Central School District

Sackets Harbor Central School District

Sandy Creek Central School District

Watertown City School District

South Jefferson School District

General Brown Central School District

Carthage Central School District

Indian River Central School District

According to the collective statement from the school districts released on September 16, each individual district will be considering providing intramural and internal activities to continue student engagement.

