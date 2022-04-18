JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 community level in Jefferson County remains “high” after reaching the designation on Thursday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health on April 18, which logged 76 new COVID-19 cases since the previous report on April 14. However, mandatory isolations decreased to 80.

Jefferson County did not report any new deaths or cases in nursing homes. However, there were three cases confirmed in assisted living facilities. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the County declined to five.

There have been 165 COVID-19 deaths and 25,508 cases since the pandemic began. Additionally, 100 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 25,255 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “high” on Monday. As of April 18, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents increased to 151.14. The next report will be provided on Thursday, April 21.

Due to the county’s “high” designation, officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.