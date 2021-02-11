Jefferson County records deadly Thursday: 6 lives lost due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported a deadly day on Thursday as six residents passed away from the coronavirus.

Additionally on Thursday, 61 new cases were confirmed in the County.

However, Public Health reported a positive metric, sharing that the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 5.9%, with the entire North Country region being at 4.6%.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

55,991 total tests

4,959 positive results

5.9% positive, 14-day average

4,556 individuals recovered

753 individuals in mandatory quarantine

153 individuals in precautionary quarantine

314 individuals in mandatory isolation

15 hospitalizations

74 COVID-19 related deaths

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.