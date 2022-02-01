JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County reported 137 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County officials on Tuesday. They also reported that mandatory isolations declined by 50. At the time of the report, there were 391 individuals in mandatory isolation.

However, COVID-19 hospitalizations remained unchanged, with 35 residents currently hospitalized with the virus. Additionally, there is only one nursing home resident infected with the virus and no cases among assisted living residents in the County.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 750.22 which was a measurable drop from Monday’s report. The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, 152 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus. However, since the beginning of the pandemic 22,529 individuals have recovered from the virus which was a 187 increase from Monday.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.