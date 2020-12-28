Jefferson County records 164 new COVID-19 cases in 5 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Since December 23, 164 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
As of December 27, there have been a total of 40,725 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
1,986 positive results
1,545 individuals recovered
942 individuals in mandatory quarantine
619 individuals in precautionary quarantine
401 individuals in mandatory isolation
18 hospitalizations
9 COVID-19 related deaths
1 nursing home case
12 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
- The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Teen pilot flying across New Mexico to help rescue animals from crowding shelters
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
- Police searching for Florida man accused of killing mom of 4 in North Carolina
- COVID-19 cases confirmed at Calcium Primary School and Indian River Middle School
- Was 2020 the worst year ever? Here are a few that could be worse
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.