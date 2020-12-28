Jefferson County records 164 new COVID-19 cases in 5 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Since December 23, 164 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

As of December 27, there have been a total of 40,725 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,986 positive results

1,545 individuals recovered

942 individuals in mandatory quarantine

619 individuals in precautionary quarantine

401 individuals in mandatory isolation

18 hospitalizations

9 COVID-19 related deaths

1 nursing home case

12 assisted living cases

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

