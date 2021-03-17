Jefferson County records 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported an increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to Public Health, 19 county residents tested positive for the virus and 14 recovered.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

76,293 total tests

5,798 positive results

2.9% positive, 14-day average

5,558 individuals recovered

296 individuals in mandatory quarantine

161 individuals in precautionary quarantine

144 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.