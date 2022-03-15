JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to see low COVID-19 numbers throughout the county.

County health officials confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents in their daily report on March 15. The cases were confirmed in the county since yesterday’s report.

Mandatory isolations increased by five with 68 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations remained at five on Tuesday.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 160 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Additionally, 19 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 24,602 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level recently rose to “medium” in early March. As of March 15, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents was 81.03.

But officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.