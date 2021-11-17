Jefferson County records 4 new COVID-19 related deaths

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four more Jefferson County residents have died from the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County officials on Tuesday, November 17. Since the start of the pandemic, 125 lives have been lost to the virus in the county.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Jefferson County confirmed 98 new COVID-19 cases. As a result, the county is continuing to see a rise in the positivity rate as it bumped up to 8.8% on Tuesday.

Out of the active cases in the county, 19 are hospitalized and an additional 1,120 in mandatory quarantine. However, there are no cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Jefferson County also reported 90 new recoveries from the virus. There have been 11,320 documented recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.