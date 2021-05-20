Jefferson County records first COVID death in over a month

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, Jefferson County officials reported the loss of another resident due to COVID.

According to officials, this was the first recorded death in 34 days, with the last fatality recorded on April 16, 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, 86 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

In the daily report, officials also confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases. Total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic have now exceeded 7,000.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

113,381 total tests

7,028 positive results

3.2% positive, 14-day average

6,779 individuals recovered

393 individuals in mandatory quarantine

6 individuals in precautionary quarantine

161 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

86 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.