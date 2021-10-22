Jefferson County records new COVID-19 death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Jefferson County resident has died from the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County officials on Thursday, October 21. Since the start of the pandemic, 96 lives have been lost to the virus in the county.

Additionally, on Thursday, Jefferson County confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 469 active cases in the county, with 28 hospitalized and an additional 844 in mandatory quarantine.

The county is also continuing to see a rise in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There are now 28 cases among nursing home residents and two assisted living residents who have tested positive for the virus.

Jefferson County also reported 54 new recoveries from the virus. There have been 9,638 documented recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 7.1%.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.