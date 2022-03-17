JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were in the single digits in Jefferson County on Thursday.

According to County Officials, since the last report on the previous day, only eight new COVID-19 cases were logged on March 17. Hospitalizations also decreased down to five throughout the county.

However, mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by three on Thursday bringing the overall total to 83.

There were no cases reported in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and no new deaths. Recoveries also increased by seven. Since the start of the pandemic, Jefferson County has recorded 160 COVID-related deaths and 24,871 cases.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate increased slightly on March 17 as it hit 84.67 per 100,000 residents. The CDC monitored community level also remains to be “MEDIUM.”

But officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.