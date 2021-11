Jefferson County releases unofficial 2021 Election results

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a mayoral race that featured a stunning primary upset, the most ambitious write-in campaign in recent memory, legal challenges to the elections calendar and national political figures lending their support, the results are in – and they appear favorable for incumbent mayor Byron Brown.

Brown, campaigning from an unprecedented fifth term as a write-in candidate after losing the Democratic primary, appeared to have the edge Tuesday night as the number of write-in votes cast in the election outnumbered the votes cast for Democratic nominee India Walton by more than 10,000.