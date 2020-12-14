Jefferson County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 113 new cases over weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed an additional COVID-19 related death over the weekend.
Additionally, 113 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with 31 reported on Saturday and 82 on Sunday. As of December 13 there have been a total of 37,513 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,333 positive results
- 1,038 individuals recovered
- 1,153 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 457 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 275 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 13 hospitalizations
- 7 COVID-19 related deaths
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
